Man shot dead

SARGODHA: A man was shot dead over a petty issue in Jauhrabad police limits on Tuesday. According to police, Qamar Abbas of Daman Mahar exchanged harsh words with Akram the other day. On the day of incident, accused Akram shot Qamar dead when he was grazing his sheep in village Dikoch.
