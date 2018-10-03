Wed October 03, 2018
Islamabad

October 3, 2018

URI Asia Assembly opens on October 5

Islamabad : A three-day 3rd United Religions Initiative (URI) Asian Assembly will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from October 5-7, 2018.

A delegation of Universal Interfaith Peace Mission (UIPM) led by UIPM Chairman and United Religions Initiative MCC Islamabad Prime Persona Dr Allama GR Chishti will participate in the conference from Pakistan. Other members of the delegation include Ahmad Hussain and Saeedur Rehman.

URI delegation will highlight the efforts being made in Pakistan for promotion of interfaith harmony as well as present proposals for alleviating the hiccups faced by interfaith harmony in the country as well as around the world. The assembly is aimed at bridging differences between people of all beliefs, to create interfaith promoting community, and to solve local and global challenges.

Talking to media before his departure, UIPM chairman said that the assembly will advance and strengthen the key objectives of URI, as an interfaith bridge-building organisation, supporting URI’s cultivation of peace and justice among people by engaging the cooperation circles.

Dr Chishti said that this gathering will provide URI Cooperation Circles and affiliates located in Asia, the opportunity to find a sense of belonging in a community of like-minded people, to meet and learn from one another in ways that will enhance their local work and to provide them with the opportunity to give input into URI’s future development. He said that several sessions have been designed to energize the network of cooperation circles and connect them across the Asia. The works done by cooperation circles in past one year will be highlighted during the URI Asia Assembly, he added.

He said that this people-centric approach towards peace-building and interfaith harmony was exemplified by the diversity of delegates from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri-Lanka attending the conference.

