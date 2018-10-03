SSGC edge PAF, WAPDA record big win

KARACHI: SSGC beat PAF 2-1, NBP downed PQA 3-1, and WAPDA outplayed Police 9-1 in the Second Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

SSGC went up 2-0 in the 19th minute thorough penalty corner conversions by Pakistan’s ace drag flicker Mubashar Ali.When Adnan Haider reduced the margin in the 50th minute through a field goal, it was all to play for. PAF tried their best to find the equaliser but failed.

PQA put up a resolute fight against NBP, the reigning national champions.There was no goal in the first quarter. In the 20th minute, PQA surprised their more experienced opponents when Ammar struck a goal on the first penalty corner of the match.

That seemed to be a wake-up call for the bankers. They controlled the game for the rest of the quarter, earning five penalty corners, one of which resulted in a penalty stroke. Skipper Shakeel Ammad Butt sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-1.

NBP maintained their ascendancy during the third period, adding two goals. Abubakr’s superb long diagonal pass from the right side was easily put in by Bilal Qadir standing close to the opposite pole.

In the 45th minute, Dilber applied the finishing touch to a swift move.In the third match, powerful WAPDA had a second big victory in as many days. After demolishing PAF 8-1 on Monday they had an even bigger win over the hapless Police.

Police defended well initially and WAPDA had to wait till the 15th minute for their first goal. International Aleem Bilal converted a penalty corner with a well-directed powerful flick.

It opened the floodgates and the electric men launched an uninterrupted supply of goals.Four more came in the second quarter.

WAPDA slowed the meter a bit in the second half but still added two in each quarter.Police had their best phase in the last quarter when they created a few chances and managed a consolation goal via a right side move expertly finished by Bilal.