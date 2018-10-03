Introducing HBL: Qatar Airways Credit Card

karachi: HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank, and Qatar Airways, the world’s fastest growing airline, have entered into a strategic partnership to launch a credit card tailored to serve the needs of country’s swiftly growing frequent-flyer community. The HBL Qatar Airways Credit Card offers a wide array of services and privileges for cardholders to enjoy.

The card was unveiled at a grand launch event held at the Mohatta Palace on Thursday, 27 September 2018 in Karachi. The event was attended by Mr. Sultan Ali Allana Chairman, HBL; Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb President & CEO, HBL; Mr. Jacob Garlan Miller Vice President CRM and Customer Loyalty, Qatar Airways and Mr. Ish Jalal Vice President Commercial – Middle East & Pakistan, Qatar Airways along with senior management and select customers of both organizations.

Chairman HBL, Mr. Sultan Ali Allana thanked the dignitaries and valued customers for joining the HBL team on this momentous occasion. He further said, “Today we have entered into a strategic partnership with Qatar Airways and we see our future in context of long term and sustainable association while creating the maximum value for our common customers.”

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are delighted to partner with HBL in this initiative. The HBL Qatar Airways credit card is uniquely tailored to meet the needs of Pakistan’s rapidly growing frequent flyer community, and will provide cardholders with a host of benefits to make travel even more rewarding. President and CEO HBL, Mr. Muhammad Aurangzeb, spoke about the significance of this launch at the event, and said, we are delighted to be partnering with Qatar Airways to launch a product that fits well with the travel needs of our clients and offers them a range of world class services. This strategic relationship will further our goal of providing superior financial solutions to our customers.***