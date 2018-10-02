BD Ex-CJ says he is living like a refugee in US , sought asylum

WASHINGTON: Bangladesh former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha says he is living as a refugee in the United States and seeks asylum. Sinha made the remarks during the launch of his much-discussed and controversial book “A Broken Dream: Rule of Law, Human Rights and Democracy” at the National Press Club in Washington. “Actually I don’t have any status right now. I would request the authorities here to help me to stay because my visa is expiring. I sought political asylum but no decision has been made.” “I am now living as a refugee in a free and independent environment. Human rights are protected in this country and we can speak out against wrongs and injustice.” Sinha said he had received several invitations to visit other countries but was unable to travel because of his status. Sinha said that he is fighting for the rule of law, democracy and human rights. “I am doing this because nothing like the rule of law currently exists in Bangladesh.”