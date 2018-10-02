Steps being taken for S Punjab province: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held separate meetings with Punjab Assembly members belonging to Sahiwal and Multan Divisions at his office on Monday.

On the occasion, strategy about public welfare projects, development schemes and timely solution of problems faced by the people came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that we are all the vanguards of Prime Minister Imran Khan and added that his agenda will elevate the quality of life of 220 million people of Pakistan. We will fulfil the mandate given by the people to PTI.

He disclosed that different steps have been taken at the upper echelon to promote good governance and austerity along with elimination of corruption. Similarly, steps are being taken to create the separate province of Southern Punjab, he added. He regretted that hollow slogans were raised in the past about development of Southern Punjab but no practical steps were made in this regard.

That is why, the people of Southern Punjab had badly rejected those in the elections who had ignored them in the journey of development and prosperity. He said the PTI government will give rights to the people of Southern Punjab. Safe city project will be started in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur and Southern Punjab will be given preference in clean drinking water schemes.

The chief minister said that situation of cleanliness in Southern Punjab districts is deplorable. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the officials concerned to make best cleanliness arrangements. He said that system of disposing the solid waste in a proper manner will be improved in cities. We have no other agenda except public service, he said and added that assembly members should keep close liaison with him for the solution of problems of the people. Close and continuous liaison is essential between different government departments for providing quality services to the general public, he said. I consider problems of the people as my own and believe that people’s problems should be solved at the grassroots. For that purpose, open door policy will help solve problems of the general public.

He made it clear that action will be taken against the officers failing to follow this policy under relevant rules and regulations. A complaint cell will also be established at chief minister’s office for timely solution of the problems of the masses and this process of consultations and meetings with assembly members will be continued. Complaint cells will also be set up at government departments, he added. We speak less and work more and no file is kept pending in chief minister’s office. Usman Buzdar said that DPOs will hold open Ketchehris and added that he will regularly visit DG Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur along with team. The police and administration should perform their duties impartially and no wrong-doing should be done. Merit should be upheld according to requirements, he maintained.

relief: Usman Buzdar has said that all promises regarding provision of relief to the people will be fulfilled as PTI believes in “Talks less — work more.” He expressed these views while talking to PTI leader Syed Samsaam Bukhari who called on him at his office, here on Monday.