Ali elected as new PLGMEA chairman

KARACHI: Syed Shujaat Ali has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) Central for the year 2018/19, a statement said on Monday.

The election was held in the first meeting of the newly-elected 17th Central Executive Board held in PLGMEA offices in Karachi and Sialkot, it added. The board members applauded the services of outgoing chairman Hassan Ali Bhatti.

The board also approved the nomination of Sh Attique-ur-Rehman Ratra as senior vice chairman and Shahid Malik as vice chairman of the association from Northern and Southern Zones, respectively.