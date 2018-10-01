Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

National

BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor’s House Peshawar finally opened to public

PESHAWAR: The Governor House was formally opened to the general public as students from Frontier College for Women Peshawar and Government Girls College Kohat visited the British-era historic building here on Sunday.

An official handout said the students went round different parts of the building and strolled in the lawns.

Talking to the students, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman said it was the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s policy to provide the general public access to the governor’s houses so that they can keep a check on affairs. He said as the first step girl students were provided the opportunity to visit the Governor’s House and later it would be opened for the general public.

He said a separate park for women in the Governor House and establishment of a museum were under consideration. On the request of the students, the governor allowed them to visit the main part of the building.

Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the provincial capital on Friday directed the KP government to open the Governor’s House for the general public. He also directed opening of the historic Balahisar Fort to the public after shifting of the Frontier Corps headquarters located there to an alternate place.

Following the prime minister’s directives, the Governor House was opened on Sunday for students from the two girl colleges. The governor houses in Lahore and Karachi have already opened doors for the general public.

However, the media was not allowed to enter the Governor House. The doors of the Governor House have been generally closed to the media since the PTI’s coming into the power. The media wasn’t even allowed to cover the oath-taking of the provincial cabinet recently.

Some youngsters wearing PTI caps managed to enter the maximum-security Governor’s House.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Vitamin B may boost kidney function in young diabetics

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’