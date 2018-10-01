Missing man’s body found from canal

HAFIZABAD: The body of a man, who had been missing for the last four days, was found from Jhang Branch Canal on Sunday. Muhammad Yousaf Ansari, father of three children, went for some work but did not return. On the day of the incident, some passersby spotted his body in the canal and informed the police. Rescue 1122 recovered the body and shifted it to a hospital for postmortem.

Man killed by wife, son: A man was allegedly strangled by his wife and son over a minor issue at Rahgo village on Sunday. Nazir Ahmad quarreled with his wife Zahra Bibi and son Tanveer over a minor issue. Later, Zahra Bibi along with her son allegedly strangled her husband Nazir. Vanike Tarar police have arrested the both accused after registering a case against them.