Mon October 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Bottled water company case: SC seeks 5-year record for forensic audit

LAHORE: A two-judge bench at the Supreme Court Lahore registry resumed hearing of a suo motu case against extraction of groundwater by bottled water companies.

Heading the bench, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar directed a multinational mineral water company to present its five-year record for forensic audit; otherwise the sale of bottled water would be banned and the factory sealed. Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan appeared on behalf of the company and stated that his client was being subjected to discrimination.

Dismissing his notion, the CJ said the counsel for a large company did not mean that court’s order should not be followed. Company’s bottled water had proved substandard in all previous laboratory tests, remarked the judge.

“Why should the factory not be sealed till provision of the record to auditors,” asked the CJ, directing the testing laboratory to furnish the report about samples of the company’s bottled water at the earliest.

Christian family: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Sunday ordered a probe into the Gujjar Khan incident, in which the members of land mafia attacked a Christian family and torched their house and a car.

On Sept 21, at least 12 suspects tortured the family of Bashir Masih, a retired sanitary worker of the Punjab Health Department, and set fire to their possessions in a bid to grab the property.

The apex court took notice after Implementation Minority Rights Forum (IMRF) Chairman Samuel Pyara appeared before the Supreme Court Lahore registry and filed an application regarding the incident.

Taking notice, the chief justice sought a detailed report from the Punjab government and Inspector General Punjab Police Arif Nawaz Khan.

The court also ordered Additional Inspector General of Police (Legal), Abdul Rab, to investigate the incident thoroughly. The chief justice said that the provincial government will compensate the affected family after police submit its report on the incident.

