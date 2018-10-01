Govt following policy of merit: Punjab minister

OKARA: Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Ijaz Alam has said that the PTI government is striving for providing best facilities to the masses. He said this while addressing an open court here on Sunday. The minister said that the PTI was following the policy of merit and was against status quo in the country. He claimed that Punjab CM Usman Buzdar would prove his ability through his performance.

Meanwhile, a youth was crushed to death in an accident on Haveli-Depalpur Road on Sunday. Muhammad Afzal of Bhuman Shah was on his way in a rickshaw when a speeding truck hit his vehicle.