Noor, Robin, Zubair reach semi-finals

KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa, Robin Das, and Zubair Raja reached the men’s singles semi-finals in the 54th Sindh Sport Board Development Series Championship at Union Club on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals, Noor-e-Mustafa beat Shiraz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-0, 0-6, 11-9; Robin Das defeated Mustafa Burni 6-3 (retired); and Zubair Raja thrashed Hashir Suhail 6-0, 6-1.

In the first round, Hashir had smashed Shan-ul-Huda 6-0, 6-0; Ahsan Siddique beat Usama Saeed 6-3, 5-2 (retired); Noor-e-Mustafa defeated Sufyan Shiwani 6-3, 6-1; Mustafa Burni thrashed Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1; Robin won against M Ali 6-4, 6-0; and Zubair smashed Farooq Atiq 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round of under-17 singles category, Ahsan Siddique overpowered Ammar Ismail 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; M Ali won against M Yahya 6-2, 7-5; Farooq Atiq thrashed Rahil Shabbir 6-0, 6-0; and Ghufran Faiz smashed Hasnain Khurram 6-0, 6-2.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ammar Ismail thrashed Taimoor 6-0, 3-0 (retired) and Ghufran Faiz smashed Sheryar 6-0, 6-0 (retired). Ayan M Khan got walkover against Daim Ali.

In the first round of under-13 singles, Kashan Tariq beat Asjadullah 6-1, 6-2 and Zain Ehtasham defeated Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 6-1.

In the first round of under-11 singles, Zain Ehtasham beat Hassan Jamal 8-0; Mir Saqib defeated Rayyan Aman 8-6; Ahsan Ahmed beat Eshmal Khan 8-5; and Ibrahim Qureshi got walkover against Mustafa.