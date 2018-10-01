Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Noor, Robin, Zubair reach semi-finals

KARACHI: Noor-e-Mustafa, Robin Das, and Zubair Raja reached the men’s singles semi-finals in the 54th Sindh Sport Board Development Series Championship at Union Club on Sunday.

In the quarter-finals, Noor-e-Mustafa beat Shiraz Bhand from Hyderabad 6-0, 0-6, 11-9; Robin Das defeated Mustafa Burni 6-3 (retired); and Zubair Raja thrashed Hashir Suhail 6-0, 6-1.

In the first round, Hashir had smashed Shan-ul-Huda 6-0, 6-0; Ahsan Siddique beat Usama Saeed 6-3, 5-2 (retired); Noor-e-Mustafa defeated Sufyan Shiwani 6-3, 6-1; Mustafa Burni thrashed Saad Ahmed 6-1, 6-1; Robin won against M Ali 6-4, 6-0; and Zubair smashed Farooq Atiq 6-0, 6-0.

In the first round of under-17 singles category, Ahsan Siddique overpowered Ammar Ismail 6-4, 4-6, 10-8; M Ali won against M Yahya 6-2, 7-5; Farooq Atiq thrashed Rahil Shabbir 6-0, 6-0; and Ghufran Faiz smashed Hasnain Khurram 6-0, 6-2.

In the first round of under-15 singles, Ammar Ismail thrashed Taimoor 6-0, 3-0 (retired) and Ghufran Faiz smashed Sheryar 6-0, 6-0 (retired). Ayan M Khan got walkover against Daim Ali.

In the first round of under-13 singles, Kashan Tariq beat Asjadullah 6-1, 6-2 and Zain Ehtasham defeated Ibrahim Noman 6-2, 6-1.

In the first round of under-11 singles, Zain Ehtasham beat Hassan Jamal 8-0; Mir Saqib defeated Rayyan Aman 8-6; Ahsan Ahmed beat Eshmal Khan 8-5; and Ibrahim Qureshi got walkover against Mustafa.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’