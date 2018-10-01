Mon October 01, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

PAF edge former champions WAPDA

KARACHI: International striker Mansoor Khan’s fine second half goal enabled Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to defeat former champions WAPDA 1-0 in their outing of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Saturday night.

Mardan-born Mansoor hit the winner in the 53rd minute. The strike was enough for his side as they maintained the lead till full time to secure three points in the 16-outfit marathon being held under home and away basis.

Holders K-Electric came from two goals down to hold Chaman’s Afghan FC 2-2 in a hotly-contested outing which attracted a huge crowd.

Afghan FC went 2-0 ahead through Abdul Rehman’s brace, who landed the goals in the 47th and 55th minutes. It seemed that K-Electric, who won the 2014-15 season title, would not be able to recover but they did it in style to secure one point.

Mohammad Rasool, a discarded international, reduced K-Electric’s deficit in the 84th minute. Dawood Khan, brother of international midfielder Mehmood Khan, then scored a glorious goal in the stoppage time to save the Karachi-based side from a defeat.

The matches are held at night. The first match begins at 8pm and the other at 10pm.This is the first time in the history of the Premier League that matches are being held under floodlights.

According to the organisers, the move has been successful as fans throng the venue to witness the country’s top players showcasing their talent.Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Jose Antonio Nogueira is witnessing the league and so is doing Brazilian trainer Jose Portella.

