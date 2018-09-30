No change in petrol prices for October

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to maintain prices of petroleum products for the month of October, Finance Minister Asad Umar said on Saturday, according to Geo News report.

Talking informally to the media at Banigala, he said the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had recommended Rs4 per litre hike in prices of petrol and high speed diesel. It had also recommended increasing the rates of kerosene oil and light diesel by Rs3 per litre.