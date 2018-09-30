Sun September 30, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Girl commits suicide over phone rebuke

LAHORE : A teenage girl committed suicide by taking poisonous pills after her father admonished her over some issue in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Saturday.

Police have handed over the body to the family after completing legal formalities. The victim was identified as Samina, a resident of Azhar Society. A police official said the victim’s father used to stop her from using cell phone excessively over which she got dejected and committed suicide. She was rushed to hospital where she died. Police reached the scene after being informed and collected evidences.

Cops rewarded: DIG Operations Shehzad Akbar has distributed cash reward and commendatory certificates among the police officers for excellent performance. Mehmood Ilahi, Muhammad Ahmad Faiz, Mazhar Rafique, Inspector Akhter Hussain Qureshi, SI Rizwan Latif, SI Muhammad Imran, SI Muhammad Jameel and ASI Rizwan have got cash reward and certificates from DIG Operations, Lahore. The DIG has said police officers were appreciated for excellent performance.

The police officers and officials showing excellent performance will always be appreciated, he added.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 887 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Six people died and 1,014 sustained injuries. Out of the injured, 636 were badly injured and removed to hospitals while 372 slightly injured victims were treated at on the spot by rescue medical teams.

