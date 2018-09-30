Digital design moot attracts creatives

Islamabad : The two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) opened at a local hotel on Saturday attracting creatives from within the country and abroad.

The organisers said the event was all about design inspiration and good designs.

“It is a place for creatives to find inspiration, learning, and a magical community of design enthusiasts,” a member of the organising team.

He said the ND2C was not just an event, it was the country’s very own design movement.

The Jang Media Group is the media partner for the event, which is the brainchild of Sana Khalid, chief executive officer of Minerva, a social enterprise that works on employability, and Nida Salman, head of Create Original, a branding and design consultancy.

Hosting graphic designers, illustrators and animators, educators, marketers and branding experts, digital product designers, freelancers, design thinkers and other creatives, the event had noted international designers Valentina D’Efilippo of the UK and Miroslav Azis of the IBM, USA, as keynote speakers, who highlighted different aspects of data narratives and design thinking, respectively.

Among Pakistani speakers were Sana Nasir, Hira Mohibullah and Uzair Zaheer.

The Live Design Challenge was another feature of the event. It’s a face-off among five talented designers streamed live for thousands of eyeballs and millions of impressions across the country and abroad. The participants with strong portfolio in graphic design pitched in front of hundreds of design giants and enthusiasts as well as potential recruiters and buyers.

A jury of experts including Hira Mohibullah, Saamee Sabah Mufti and Sana Nasir chose the contest winner.

The organisers said the challenge took its inspiration from the AIGA’s Command X considered to be the ‘Hunger Games’ of the Design World.