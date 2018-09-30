Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Digital design moot attracts creatives

Islamabad : The two-day National Digital Design Conference (ND2C) opened at a local hotel on Saturday attracting creatives from within the country and abroad.

The organisers said the event was all about design inspiration and good designs.

“It is a place for creatives to find inspiration, learning, and a magical community of design enthusiasts,” a member of the organising team.

He said the ND2C was not just an event, it was the country’s very own design movement.

The Jang Media Group is the media partner for the event, which is the brainchild of Sana Khalid, chief executive officer of Minerva, a social enterprise that works on employability, and Nida Salman, head of Create Original, a branding and design consultancy.

Hosting graphic designers, illustrators and animators, educators, marketers and branding experts, digital product designers, freelancers, design thinkers and other creatives, the event had noted international designers Valentina D’Efilippo of the UK and Miroslav Azis of the IBM, USA, as keynote speakers, who highlighted different aspects of data narratives and design thinking, respectively.

Among Pakistani speakers were Sana Nasir, Hira Mohibullah and Uzair Zaheer.

The Live Design Challenge was another feature of the event. It’s a face-off among five talented designers streamed live for thousands of eyeballs and millions of impressions across the country and abroad. The participants with strong portfolio in graphic design pitched in front of hundreds of design giants and enthusiasts as well as potential recruiters and buyers.

A jury of experts including Hira Mohibullah, Saamee Sabah Mufti and Sana Nasir chose the contest winner.

The organisers said the challenge took its inspiration from the AIGA’s Command X considered to be the ‘Hunger Games’ of the Design World.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!