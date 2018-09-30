Two MQM-London men among 12 suspects arrested in raids

A dozen suspects were apprehended during raids in parts of the city on Saturday.

Taimuria police claimed to have arrested two political workers for their alleged involvement in spreading anti-state propaganda on social media. The suspects were identified as Rehan and Omair.

Police said the two belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London, adding that they were involved in spreading anti-state material on the social media.

Separately, Pirabad police arrested a man, Omar Zada. Police said the man’s name was placed on Fourth Schedule and he was affiliated with banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad.

In another raid, two suspected criminals were arrested during an encounter with police in Ferozabad area. Police officials said that the suspects, namely Hamza Ali and Naeemuddin were arrested after an exchange of fire in injured condition.

Similarly, three more suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off by Jackson police. The suspects were Abdullah, Abdul Wahab and Suleman.

Separately, two more drug peddlers were arrested during a raid in Docks area. The suspects were Ashar and Noman.

Mauripur police aarrested two men during a raid at a place along Hawkesbay Road. The suspects were identified as Rashid and Usman.