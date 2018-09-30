Life at a hostel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
For the last four years, I have been living in a hostel at Punjab University. Students who live in hostels normally buy their meals from the university’s canteens. However, the food sold at the canteen is substandard.
The university administration must look into this matter and make sure that students have access to healthy food.
Muhammad Asim Ranjha ( Lahore )
