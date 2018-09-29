Solitary goal win for Navy in PPFL

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Muslim Chaman FC in the 5th match of the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan. Both team made good moves in the first half of the match but defenders were stead fast enough to deny the goal. Some good chances were missed by forwards in the second half as well. M Amin of Navy got a nice pass and converted it skillfully in the 87th minute of the game.