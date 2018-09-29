PM, COAS review regional security situation

ISLAMABAD: The civil and military leadership has discarded the threats with contempt coming from across the border and maintained that Pakistan will continue to play its role in regional peace.

The resolve has been expressed in a meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Friday before the former’s departure for Peshawar on his maiden trip as premier.

Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Naveed Mukhtar was also present in the meeting. The COAS briefed the prime minister about the overall security situation of the region and gave him the account of his visit to China where he also had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping among other significant engagements.

The 36-word release issued after the meeting didn’t elaborate on the subjects of discussion in the meeting but sources told The News that the COAS briefed the prime minister about the actions against terrorists and operations in this regard. They were sure that terror wouldn’t be permitted to resurface in any part of the country.

The leadership reportedly also discussed implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and related steps taken by the government. The sources said that determination that the region has to be free of terror and terrorists was reiterated.