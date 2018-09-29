Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Asian Junior Championship Abbas, Haris, Hamza, Anas in finals

KARACHI: Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim, Hamza Khan and Anas Ali Shah reached the finals of their respective categories in the 25th Asian Junior Individual Championship in Chennai, India, on Friday.

In the under-19 category semi-finals, Abbas stunned top seed Siow Yee Xian from Malaysia 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-6. He will face second seed Chung Yat Long in the final.

Uzair Shaukat beat Pheshant Sri Nagesh of Malaysia 11-5, 11-5, 13-11 in a match for 9-16 places. He will play against Aryan Parekh of India in the match for the ninth place. In the under-17 category semi-finals, Haris surprised top seed Danial Nurhaqiem Bin Shahrul Izham from Malaysia 4-11, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9.

He is up against Muhammad Amir Amirul Bin Azhar from Malaysia in the final. In the under-15 category semi-finals, Hamza beat top seed Andrik Lim Kai Shan of Malaysia 11-6, 7-11, 11-11, 1-2. He will face Arnaav Sareen of India in the final.

Ashab Irfan was beaten by Ameeshenraj Chandaran of Malaysia 11-4, 18-16, 11-13, 11-13, 5-11 in a match for 5-8 places. He will now take on Tse Jat of Hong Kong in the match for the seventh place. In the under-13 semi-finals, unseeded Anas defeated Tam Tsz Shing from Hong Kong 6-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-9. He will face top seed Yuvraj Wadhwani of India in the final.

