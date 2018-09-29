NBP’s CBC branch open on weekend

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan’s branch located in the head office of Cantonment Board Clifton will remain open on Saturday and Sunday (September 29-30) from 9 am to 5pm, a statement said on Friday.

The statement said the decision to this effect had been taken to facilitate the residents of Khyaban-e-Rahat Phase-6, DHA, to avail 15 percent rebate on house tax for the current year. It further said the bills of all taxes had been sent to the tax payers. The bank, in the announcement, also advised its customers to contact CBC main office in case of non received property tax bill.