Japanese language contest tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Kake educational group based in Okayama, Japan will hold a Japanese language speech contest at Marriott Hotel on Saturday (September 29), says a press release on Thursday.

The chief guest of the occasion will be Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Takashi Kurai, and world renowned Dr Masuzawa Toshi Yuki will also grace the contest. Every year, Kake Group organises Japanese language speech contests in Pakistan where the first winner is awarded with scholarship and a 5-day free trip to Japan, fully funded by the group.

Moreover, a seminar regarding ‘Study in Japan’ will be held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Rawalpindi on September 30 at 11.00 am.