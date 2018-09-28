10 carriages of Khushal Express derail

SAN (Dadu): Ten carriages of Peshawar bound Khushal Khan Khattack Express derailed near San on night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Rescue sources said 10 compartments of the 13 bogies passenger train derailed but no loss of life was reported.

The passengers were sent to their destinations by nearby Indus Road after five hours. Both up and down tracks remained blocked due to the derailment however three relief trains were sent to the site of accident.