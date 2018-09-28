Sarah wins ladies tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob beat Sara Mansoor 6-3, 6-3 in the final to win the singles title in the Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament here at the PSB hard courts on Thursday.

In the girls’ Under-10 final, Zainab Ali Raja defeated Esha Zia 4-0, 4-0.

Arif Khan won the journalists’ category event after beating Afzal Javed 6-3, 7-5 in the final.

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

Talking to the media, the minister praised organisers Shahida Chishti and Mahwish Chishti for taking the initiative to hold the tournament with an aim to promote women tennis in the country.