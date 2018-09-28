Accused dies due to police ‘torture’ in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: An accused was allegedly tortured to death by Barnala police post investigation staff here on Thursday.

The police arrested accused M Shehroz of Chak Jhumra in a case. During interrogation, the police allegedly tortured him. As a result, he died. Meanwhile, the relatives along with villagers staged a demonstration by placing the body of Shehroz on a road. They demanded immediate action against the accused police officials. Due to the protest, traffic remained suspended for an hour. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully. Meanwhile, the police claimed that Shahroz died due to a snake bite.