Chief of Naval Staff Hockey from Oct 1

LAHORE: Chief of Naval Staff All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament will be organized at National Hockey Stadium from Oct 1 to 7, 2018.

DG SBP Aamir Jan said Sports Board Punjab (SBP) will lend full cooperation for the holding of Chief of Naval Staff All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament; he extended this offer during his meeting with Station Commander Navy Headquarters Commodore Naimatullah and Deputy Station Commander Lt-Commander Abdul Basit at National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

DG SBP Aamir Jan, on this occasion, vowed to provide best facilities during the Chief of Naval Staff All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament. “Sports Board Punjab is collaborating with all departments for the promotion of sports in the province,” he added. He said that establishing top level sports structure in the province has been top priority of Punjab govt. “We are making best possible efforts for this mission”.

Naimatullah lauded the role of Sports Board Punjab for providing best sports facilities to talented youth across the province. Commodore Naimatullah and Lt-Commander Abdul Basit also presented souvenir to Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan on this occasion.