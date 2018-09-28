PITB chief proposes solution for better working of Islamabad hospitals

Islamabad: The chairman of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Umer Saif and his team Thursday proposed automated managing of the workflow of patients as a key factor in reducing patient load in federal hospitals.

During a meeting with Minister for National Health Services Aamer Mehmood Kiani, who had invited Saif and his team to automate and introduce innovative technologies to the federal health setup, the latter discussed multiple initiatives that have successfully been implemented by PITB in Punjab.

Dr. Saif primarily focused on the Hospital Information Management System (HIMS) to reduce load on big hospitals such as PIMS and Polyclinic; the system has successfully been implemented in 25 DHQs in Punjab. The Minister appreciated the efforts implemented by PITB and encouraged them to work with the federal health setup to improve access of best health facilities to the common man.​ A commitment was made for integration of all health facilities in Islamabad territory, using state-of-the-art information technology. An integrated ambulance system and bed registry will also be established in Islamabad, it was agreed.

Later on, Kiani chaired a meeting with pharmaceutical exporters to discuss mechanisms to boost the volume of pharmaceutical and alternative medicine exports. The CEO of the Drug regulatory Authority of Pakistan Dr. Sheikh Akhter Hussain was also present.

Responding to concerns voiced by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Association and top 20 pharma exporters of Pakistan, Kiani emphasized the need for harmonization and facilitation of the pharma export sector by engaging Customs and Trade and Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) for resolution of their grievances. “The pharma sector has huge potential and needs harvesting for the benefit of the country by earning money through improved exports of pharmaceutical and alternative medicine,” he stated.

Pharma industry could expand its volume of exports as the 6th largest sector contributing to the overall exports of Pakistan, the meeting was informed. The sector is currently earning $230 million and has the potential to expand up to $2 billion. Kiani also advised the pharma sector to submit a working paper on how the export volume of this sector can be improved.