Protest against police: KP lawyers boycott courts

PESHAWAR: The lawyers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday boycotted courts to protest police violence against their colleagues in Quetta. The lawyers observed the strike on the call of Pakistan Bar Council and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council.

Syed Abdul Fayaz, President, PHC Bar Association and Wakeel Zaman, President Peshawar Bar Association, condemned the incident and demanded action against the police and district administration.

They asked for probing the police firing, physical attack, manhandling and torture of lawyers including Hadi Shakil Ahmed, senior Advocate Supreme Court and Former Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council, Qari Noorul Haq, President, Baluchistan Bar Association, Badar Munir Advocate and others. The lawyers' representatives said some of their colleagues have been detained in police lock-up. They demanded the Balochistan government to take action against the police officials involved in the incident.