US-India strategic alliance can’t be changed on Pak insistence: Qureshi

UNITED NATIONS: The Foreign Minister, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, said on Thursday that US-India strategic alliance could not be changed on Pakistan's insistence.

He met the European Union's High Representative of the European Union on Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, and discussed steps to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and the EU. The two leaders, meeting on the sidelines of 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, highlighted the positive impact of European Union's "GSP Plus" status on trade between Pakistan and the EU, according to an official statement.

Pakistan acquired the GSP Plus status in 2013 that grants member states duty-free access to 96 percent of Pakistani exports to the EU. They also agreed to continue working together for strengthening cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, development, migration and peace and security. The foreign minister also briefed the High Representative on the regional situation. He reiterated that an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process is the only viable option for a lasting peace in Afghanistan.

The peace and stability in Afghanistan is in the best interest of all, including Pakistan and the region. The foreign minister reiterated the invitation to the High Representative to visit Pakistan in November this year for the Pakistan-EU Strategic Dialogue. The High Representative said she was looking forward to the visit, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed for improvement in the bilateral ties with the UK. Qureshi met his British Counterpart Jeremy Hunt in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA. Qureshi stressed enhancing cooperation in political, security and defence trade and investment in education and development spheres.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Saudi Minister of Foreign Minister Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir. Both reiterated their desire to work closely for enhancing bilateral trade business and investment relations, said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal. The FO spokesperson said Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Adel bin Ahmad Al Jubeir agreed to convene the next round of bilateral political consultations at an early date.