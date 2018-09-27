Sarah, Sara to vie for tennis title

ISLAMABAD: Sarah Mahboob will take on Sara Mansoor in the singles final of the Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament here at the PSB tennis courts.

Both Sarah and Sara registered comfortable wins in the semi-finals played on Wednesday. Sarah defeated Meheq Khokhar 6-1, 6-1 while Sara beat Mahvish Chishtie 6-2, 6-4.

The final will be played on Thursday. Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination and President Pakistan Sports Board Dr Fehmida Mirza will grace the occasion as chief guest.

Meanwhile, Sarah Mahboob and Meheq Khokhar beat Sara Mansoor and Mahvish Chishtie 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles final.

Sheeza Sajid won the girls’ Under-14 category title after beating Fatima Ali 7-5, 6-0.

Earlier in the day, Zainab Ali and Esha Zia qualified for the final of the girls’ Under-10 category. Zainab beat Mahnoor Farooqui 4-0, 4-0 and Esha downed Eshal 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-finals.