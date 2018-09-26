Boy axed to death in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified persons axed to death 15-year-old boy and dumped his body in the deserted fields falling in the limits of Town Police Station on Tuesday.

Musa Khan, the deceased’s father and dweller of Zandani reported to the police that the mutilated body of his son, Wajid Ali, 15, was found in the field in the limit of Town Police Station near Zandani area. He said the axe was also found beside the body.

The deceased’s father told police officials that he had no enmity with anyone. The police registered a case and started the investigation.