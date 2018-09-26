Wed September 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India
India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018
PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent
Where is Maryam Nawaz?

Where is Maryam Nawaz?
Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Coverage: Asia Cup 2018
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid
Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone
Policy without strategy?

Policy without strategy?

World

AFP
September 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

UK life expectancy stalls for first time since 1982

LONDON: Life expectancy has fallen in Scotland and Wales and has stopped improving for the first time since 1982 in Britain as a whole, according to official data released on Tuesday.

Life expectancy for both men and women fell by 0.1 years in Scotland and Wales and by the same amount for men in Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics. Overall life expectancy for girls born between 2015 and 2017 was 82.9 years -- no change on the previous figure for 2014-2016.

The figure for baby boys was also unchanged at 79.2 years. Janet Morrison, chief executive of Independent Age, an elderly charity, called the figures "concerning". "These figures starkly highlight the need for health and care services to adapt to our ageing population," she said.

Scotland had the lowest life expectancy for a baby born in 2015-17 -- 77.0 years for men and 81.1 years for women. Kingsley Purdam, a senior lecturer at the University of Manchester told the BBC: "Poverty, austerity and cuts to public services are impacting on how long people live in the UK".

He called the figures "shocking", adding: "The lost years of life have an impact not just on the individual but on those people who are ultimately left behind including partners, children and grandchildren."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door

Meghan stuns Britain by shutting car door
Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!

Who inspires Shah Rukh Khan!
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap to get married in December

Photos & Videos

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years

Cosby sent to prison for three to 10 years
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot
Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump

Video: UN members laugh at Donald Trump