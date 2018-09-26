Wed September 26, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Samsung unveils new Galaxy phones

KARACHI: Samsung launched its highly-anticipated A7, J4+ and J6+ series of mobile phones in Pakistan, a statement said.

The Galaxy A7 2018 will also be Samsung’s first phone to come with a triple camera setup on its back, it added.

The triple camera (24MP-8MP-5MP) will be aligned vertically on the top left rear corner and will include a 24MP main sensor with f/1.7, which will improve the quality of the image by combining four pixels in one in low light conditions.

Further, there is 128GB of internal storage and an innovative side fingerprint scanner.

In the A series, the phone launched was the Galaxy A7, and in the Galaxy J series, the phones launched were Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+. The phones feature Samsung's Infinity Display and have thin bezels at the top and bottom ends, due to the swapping of the physical home button with software powered in-display home button. The J4+ features include a 13MP Rear Camera and a 5MP front camera with adjustable LED flash. While the J6+ has a dual rear camera 13MP+5MP. Both phones feature the innovative side fingerprint scanner, it added.

