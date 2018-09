Jasia reaches third round of Subh-e-Nau Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Oreen Jasia prevailed over her opponent to make it to third round of Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament being played at PSB Tennis Courts Islamabad.

In Monday’s match Oreen won against Shireen Warraich 6-4, 6-3. Meheq Khokhar also won her second round match with easy against Nida Akram. Mahvish Chishtie defeated Shahida Kausar while Shimza Naz won her match against Shahida Badshah. Esha Jawad and Shimza Naz won their ladies doubles match against pair of Oreen Jasia and Anum Khan without any noted resistance.

Results: Ladies singles

Second round: Oreen Jasia bt Shireen Warraich 6-4, 6-3; Mahvish Chishtie bt Shahida Kausar 6-1, 6-2; Meheq Khokhar bt Nida Akram 6-1, 6-0; Shimza Naz bt Shahida Badshah 6-1, 6-0; Mahnoor w/o Noor Malik

Girls u-14 (second round); Fatima Ali bt Mahrukh Farooqui 6-1, 6-0; Shiza Sajid bt Zainab Ali Raja 6-3, 6-3

Ladies doubles (first round); Esha Jawad & Shimza Naz bt Oreen Jasia & Anum Khan 6-0, 6-0; Mahnoor & Shahida Kausar w/o Fatima Syed & Syeda Shiza; Meheq Khokhar & Sarah Mahboob w/o Shahida Badshah & Sheeza Sajid; Mahvish & Sara Mansoor bt Marium Mirza & Nida Akram 6-0, 6-1.