Tue September 25, 2018
Murtaza Ali Shah
September 25, 2018

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

LONDON: The British Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, has said the British government wants to work with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s new government, but cooperation in areas of curbing corruption and money-laundering will be strictly linked with the “evidence” of corruption and no consideration will be paid to political rhetoric.

The British home secretary was in Pakistan early this week where he held wide-ranging talks with the Pakistani government officials and the two announced a new partnership to eradicate corruption and tackle terror. Speaking in Islamabad, Sajid Javid said the partnership will strive for "justice and accountability" and the PTI government said that the partnership will help eradicate money-laundering.

But in London, the home secretary cautioned against any unrealistic expectations and linked the progress against alleged money-launderers or alleged corrupt elements strictly on merit and through proofs. “We are not interested in the politics of things, but when you pursue justice, all you are interested in is evidence and going after the evidence,” he said.

The home secretary welcomed the new government of Imran Khan in Pakistan and said Britain looked forward to working with him. “We welcome the new government in Pakistan. It’s the government we will be closely working with, as with the previous governments, in achieving its aims,” he said.

Sajid Javid said the UK government wanted to help Pakistan tackle corruption. The home secretary backed up word by word what the British government said only five days ago that only due legal process will be followed. A British government spokesman told The News in an exclusive interview that Her Majesty’s government will work “constructively” with the Pakistani government, but any action in the UK would follow due legal process and that the British government was “aware of the political sensitivities involved” in cases related to Pakistan.

Responding to a question if the UK authorities were aware about Imran Khan’s claim that billions of pounds have been looted from Pakistan and stashed in London, the spokesman said Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) was the right authority to assess whether “assets are legal or illegal”.

The government spokesman said: “We have a robust legal and regulatory framework for investigating suspected money laundering, corruption and the recovery of illicit assets."

In Pakistan a few days back, the home secretary met Imran Khan and announced a new partnership between the two countries to fight terror. He said "no one can escape justice or act with impunity" and urged for a "more concerted action" to combat terror groups. The home secretary said they discussed security issues and mechanisms for bilateral prisoner transfers, as well as money laundering, trade and education.

Imran Khan's government has pledged corruption-free governance and has promised to return to Pakistan allegedly stolen public money.

