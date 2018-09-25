Tue September 25, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 25, 2018

98,142 students granted admissions to government colleges

The Directorate of Colleges has completed the process of intermediate first year admissions under the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Program (SECCAP) 2018-19.

According to Karachi College Education Director Prof Mashooq Baloch, the directorate has granted 98,142 admissions to students who have passed their matriculation examinations. Last year, the directorate had granted 90,006 admissions to first year students.

Baloch explained that as many as 37 claim centres have been established across the city where students, who have queries or grievances regarding the admissions, can submit their complaints.

The process for intermediate first year admissions was initiated last month by the college education department under the SECCAP. The department has also kept admissions open for around 20 colleges located in suburbs of the city as students do not apply for these colleges in admission forms. Admissions to these colleges will be granted on first come first served basis.

The college education director also stressed that the provincial government has exempted admission fees and all the heads of the state-run colleges have been informed not to collect such fee from students.

