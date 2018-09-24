Mon September 24, 2018
Islamabad

APP
September 24, 2018

Measles drive begins from October 15

Islamabad: A twelve-day long national measles-drive will begin from October 15, in which children from nine months to five years will be vaccinated.

Deputy Speaker Rehana Lagari said that children are bright future of our nation, so it is our responsibility to care them from these types of diseases, reported Radio Pakistan.

She directed the district health officials that, awareness programmes should be started through cable network and FM Radios’ so that people could be aware about the disease.

Meanwhile, Dr Hussain Umrani informed due to measles, in the current year 84 children have been died in the country.

He said that, in the campaign 30 million children of the country will be injected.

The drive will be held in the country by government of Pakistan with coordination of WHO and Unicef.

