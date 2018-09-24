CM, family visit SOS Children’s Village

LAHORE: Family of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, including his wife and daughters visited SOS Children’s Village here.

They spent time with the children and later on visited the houses of SOS Children’s Village to meet with children over there. Children of the SOS Village recited Holy Quran and Naats for their guests.

They also vocalised patriotic songs. The CM’s daughters played different games and had a chit chat with the children who expressed a great joy and gratitude in the company of their guests which showed their happiness on the arrival of the chief minister's family.

Talking to SOS Children’s Village Director during the meeting, the chief minister's wife expressed her wish to establish SOS in Dera Ghazi Khan. Almas Butt, Director SOS Children’s Village, briefed the guests about the institution and showed them its documentary.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM's wife said that SOS Village is playing a remarkable role in taking care of the destitute children. It is a noble cause which proves fruitful in this life and hereafter. She said that it was a very nice experience for her and daughters to spend time with these kids as it is giving them a feeling of content and relief.

She wished other cities to have institutes like this and assured that she would keep on visiting such organisations in future. Clean-up operation soon: Punjab senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said the Local Government Department will undertake a comprehensive operation in the coming cleanliness and anti-encroachments campaigns in all nine divisional headquarters.

The minister said drive for planting thousands of trees would also be launched. He said this while chairing a meeting in which it was decided that the attached and administrative departments would also be taken on board for the campaign. Abdul Aleem Khan said on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one would be given any margin and any building constructed illegally would be demolished.

Poor and common men are not our target and we would hit the mafias who have extended their houses and buildings without any lawful permission, the minister added. He said this campaign would go to the town level soon. He said all streets and roads would be widened and restored to their original positions for smooth traffic flow in big cities.

Abdul Aleem Khan said he himself would visit different cities in cleanliness and anti-encroachments drive while the CM will also be there on this occasion. Meanwhile, the senior minister met Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo and discussed political situation and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

In meeting by-elections of NA 103 came under discussion. Khuram Jehangir Wattoo and notables of Tandiawala were present who congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on holding the office of senior minister.