City Gym reach quarterfinal

LAHORE: City Gymkhana entered into quarterfinal of 16th Siddiq Memorial Tournament after beating Albilal Club by four wickets at Township Albilal Ground. Fine all-round performance by Shehroz Khan was the main feature of the match.
Scores: Albilal Club 138 all out in 34.5 overs (Ali Sikander 22, Rana Ikram 23, Rao Khayam Abbas 14, Shehzad Khan 14, Talha Ejaz 15, Ali Raza 20, Shafqat 14*, Usman 3/31, Shehroze Khan 3/28, Saad 2/12, Jehangir Mirza 2/34). City Gymkhana 140/6 in 27.4 overs (Asmatullah 54, Saad 23, Shehroze Khan 18*, Sohail 12, Sajid Harraj 2/31, Shahzad Khan 2/21, Rao Khayam 2/37).
