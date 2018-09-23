Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Pakistan rout India in Asian Snooker C’ship

LAHORE: Pakistan cueists Saturday claimed the Asian Snooker Championship team event title, having beaten arch rival India 3-2.

Pakistan team defeated India in the final held at Doha, Qatar. Pakistan team comprised of Babar Masih and Muhammad Asif. Pankaj Advani was one of the players from Indian side. Asian Six Ball Individual Championship will start later in which individuals efforts will be on display.

Babar’s superb form throughout the tournament helped Pakistan win the final 3-2 as former champion Mohammad Asif was struggling to pocket balls. In the first frame of the final, Babar Masih played a break of 81 and allowed Indian opponent Pankaj Advani to pocket red only twice to win it 110-2, giving Pakistan 1-0 lead. However, in the second frame, Malkeet Singh defeated Mohammad Asif 81-47 to level the final 1-1. In the double’s encounter, the pair of Asif and Babar clinched the frame 72-70 after a skill-testing competition and gave Pakistan a lead of 2-1. But Pankaj helped India make a comeback with a break of 68 against Mohammad Asif to make it 2-all. The final frame was played between Babar and Malkeet. The Pakistani cueist looked in best of his form as he outclassed his Indian counterpart 98-18 to help Pakistan clinch the title 3-2.

Final Result:

Pakistan beat India 3-2 with a score of (110-02, 47-81(52), 72-70, 05-107(68), 98-18).

