Pak deaf team win Tri-Nation Tournament

LAHORE: Pakistan deaf cricket team won the Tri-Nation Tournament in Dhaka beating host Bangladesh in the final.

Bangladesh won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat first. Pakistan scored 129 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 7 wickets. Ijaz Ahmed hammered unbeaten 59, Naeem Arshad 21 not out and Waleed Aslam hit 12. Deep took 2 wickets and Aksar and Akib took one each.

In reply, Bangladesh scored only 104 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Sohail scored 25, Imran 24 and Akib 16 runs. Muhammad Waqas took 2 wickets while Qamar and Bilal had one each. The award of Man of the Match went to Pakistan’s Ijaz Ahmed and the title of Man of the Tournament was awarded to Pakistan captain Qamar Naveed.