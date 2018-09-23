Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis starts today

KARACHI: The Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament, featuring the top female tennis players from all over the country, begins at the PSB Tennis Courts in Islamabad from Sunday (today).

The categories are: Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Under-18, Girls Under-14 and Girls Under-10.

The draws were taken out at the event’s venue on Saturday. The tournament will conclude on September 27.