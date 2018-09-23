Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis starts today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament, featuring the top female tennis players from all over the country, begins at the PSB Tennis Courts in Islamabad from Sunday (today).
The categories are: Ladies Singles, Ladies Doubles, Girls Under-18, Girls Under-14 and Girls Under-10.
The draws were taken out at the event’s venue on Saturday. The tournament will conclude on September 27.
