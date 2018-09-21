Fri September 21, 2018
AFP
September 21, 2018

Cipriani axed from England squad

LONDON: Eddie Jones says his decision to axe Danny Cipriani from England’s training squad wasn’t influenced by the fly-half’s off-field problems. Cipriani was convicted of common assault and resisting arrest on a pre-season tour with Premiership club Gloucester.

The 30-year-old was fined a total of Â£4,000 ($5,300) following the incident outside a nightclub during Gloucester’s pre-season tour to Jersey in August. He avoided a ban despite being found guilty of conduct prejudicial to the game after England rugby chiefs decided not to impose any further sanctions over the incident.

Despite being England’s starting fly-half in their most recent game against South Africa in June and producing an excellent opening to the season at his new club, Jones has left him out of the 36-man squad. But England boss Jones insists it is form and not Cipriani’s indiscretion that has shaped his thinking, with Owen Farrell and George Ford the two fly-halves called up.

“That’s the case, 100 per cent. We’ve decided just to have two stand-offs in the squad for this particular camp because we want them to get a lot of training time,” Jones said.“At the moment we’ve got Owen and George, who I believe are the first two fly-halves, and then comes Danny. “Danny’s probably third or fourth choice and he knows what he’s got to work on, which is between Danny and I. “He’s disappointed but he understands. He’s desperate to play for England, which is terrific.” Manu Tuilagi makes his first appearance in an England squad in more than a year after overcoming a dreadful succession of injuries.

