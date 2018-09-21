Young doctors

The College Of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) is the institute which conducts postgraduate exams in various medical and surgical specialties all over Pakistan. They also conduct the FCPS Part I exam four times a year. It is a computer-based online test comprising 200 MCQs. But the fee that they charge for a single exam is ridiculously high – Rs15,050.

Since the success rate is low, many young doctors have to attempt the exam multiple times before they are finally able to pass it. These doctors have to pay this huge amount of Rs15,050 for every attempt. The authorities concerned should take notice of this fee hike and bring it down to a level which is affordable by young doctors.

Dr Saad

Islamabad