Why education matters

Developed countries focus on improving the education sector as they know that the key to success is an educated nation. Those countries that have dedicated their time and resources for improving the education sector are at the top. In Pakistan, approximately half of the population is illiterate. This is one of the reasons for less development in the country.

Quality education leads a country towards progress and prosperity. Therefore, our government too should focus on increasing the number of education institutes and improving the level of education.

Saif Muhammad Shah

Karachi