Garbage crisis

It is disturbing to witness piles of garbage along roads and streets of Karachi. The areas where garbage is not disposed of for days is surrounded with a revolting stench.
According to reports, around two million people die from the harmful effects of polluted air every year. If we plant a billion trees but don’t take notice of land pollution, our efforts will not lead to desired results. The government needs to address this serious issue urgently.
Nasir Soomro
Karachi
