CITY PULSE: Flying with Stones

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Raza Bukhari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Flying with Stones’ until September 24. Call 0303-2239038 for more information on the show.

The Censored City

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Safwan Subzwari’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Censored City’ till September 22. Each canvas from this series was laid out in a famous area of Karachi. The pure white cloth absorbed the city for an entire day. By the time the canvases were brought back to the studio, they were covered with stains of all kinds and they smelled of Karachi. Each stain carried a story worth sharing. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Bartered Co-Resident

The Koel Gallery is hosting Syed Faraz Ali’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Bartered Co-Resident’ from September 25 to October 4. While researching for his Master’s degree in Sydney, Ali grasped the significance of Pakistan’s relationship with Australia. After returning home, he can relate to both nations with a lot more understanding. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

What May Lie Ahead

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Adeela Suleman’s solo art exhibition titled ‘What May Lie Ahead’ from September 25 to October 4. After getting her BFA in sculpture from the Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 1999, Adeela has had a steady stream of exhibitions. Since 2008 she is coordinator of the fine arts department at her alma mater. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

In the garden of words and nature

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Mohammad Ibrahim’s solo art exhibition titled ‘In the garden of words and nature’ from September 27 to October 6. Call 021-35824455 for more information on the show.

