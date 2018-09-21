Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Abductor held after crowd foils child kidnapping bid

Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended around a dozen suspects during raids in various parts of the metropolis.

According to police officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various crimes. The police also recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects’ possession. The Korangi police arrested a suspect, Abdul Khaliq, allegedly involved in child kidnapping.

According to the police, he hailed from Afghanistan and had arrived in the city a couple of weeks ago. He has been accused of overpowering a three-year-old child, Arsalan, and trying to whisk him away in a gunny bag.

The police officials said the kidnapping bid was foiled when screams of the abducted child were noticed by residents of the area who caught the kidnapper and recovered the child. The crowd later informed the police about the incident after which the suspect was arrested. A case has been registered against the suspect and further investigations are under way.

Separately, the Zaman Town police arrested three youths and recovered arms from their possession. According to SHO Anzar Alam, the suspects were sons of retired and serving officials of the government and Sindh police, who committed robberies with using weapons of their fathers.

The youths have been identified as Atiq, Wasif and Adnan who are currently enrolled as students at a private university. The suspects were arrested when they were allegedly trying to rob a restaurant in the Korangi area. Referring to initial investigations, a police officer said the suspects were involved in over 100 cases of street crime as well as burglaries in various parts of the city including the New Town, Bahadurabad, Sharea Faisal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Korangi neighbourhoods.

The suspects have also been arrested in the past multiple times, the officer said, adding that they divided the stolen money and valuables equally among themselves. Cases have been registered against them while further investigations are under way.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral