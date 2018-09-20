Imran’s Saudi Arabia visit vital for Pakistan: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia vitally important for the country’s progress and solidarity in future.

In a statement issue on Wednesday, he said by giving priority to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister had set the direction of country’s foreign policy. He said Riyadh could bail out Islamabad from serious economic hardships which were pushing towards seeking further loans from IMF.